Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1529
 EUR
0,0003
0,03 %
EUR - GBP
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
Tools
Währungsrechner
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
19.01.2026 11:41:36

Slovakia HICP Inflation Rises To 4.1%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased in December after remaining stable in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 3.9 percent increase in November.

Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 2.8 percent from 0.9 percent, and housing and utility costs were 3.7 percent more expensive, almost in line with the 3.8 percent rise in November. Meanwhile, inflation based on transportation moderated to 1.8 percent from 4.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP dropped 0.3 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent gain in November.

The average annual inflation rate for the whole year 2025 was 4.2 percent, the agency said.

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Trump mit Zolldrohungen im Grönland-Konflikt: ATX tiefrot -- DAX unter 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt weisen am Montag rote Vorzeichen aus. Zum Wochenstart ging es an den Märkten in Fernost größtenteils abwärts.
