Slovakia HICP Inflation Slows To 11.3%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation continued to slow in June, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 11.3 percent year-on-year in June, after a 12.3 percent increase in May.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 0.2 percent in June, after a 0.1 percent decline in the previous month.

The monthly increase in the price level was most affected by the increase in prices of sectors like recreation and culture, restaurants and hotels and restaurants and hotels and transport and miscellaneous goods and services, the statistical office said.

Meanwhile, the utility costs, food and non-alcoholic beverages and communication segments contributed negatively.