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17.06.2026 09:57:11

Slovakia HICP Inflation Slows To 4.0%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation eased marginally in May as expected, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 4.1 percent increase in April.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 0.3 percent from 1.0 percent, and that in health slowed to 4.4 percent from 4.8 percent. Clothing and footwear rose at a stable pace of 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, inflation based on transportation accelerated to 9.4 percent from 7.2 percent

On a monthly basis, the HICP moved up 0.4 percent in May.

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