Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1470
 EUR
-0,0024
-0,21 %
EUR - GBP
10.02.2026 11:35:54

Slovakia Industrial Output Falls Most In 3 Years

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's industrial production decreased at the steepest pace in three years in December, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production fell 8.5 percent year-on-year in December, much faster than the 4.5 percent decline in November. Moreover, this was the sharpest contraction since December 2022, when production had slumped 12.0 percent.

The downturn was primarily attributed to a 26.0 percent sharp contraction in the electricity and gas supply sector. Manufacturing output decreased 4.5 percent, and mining and quarrying production tumbled by 22.1 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial production decreased by a seasonally adjusted 4.9 percent in December.

During the year 2025, industrial production shrank 3.1 percent compared with 2024, the agency said. The majority of the 15 monitored industrial sectors experienced a slowdown, and even increased manufacture of transport equipment was unable to offset the decline.

ATX leichter -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher - Nikkei weiter auf Rekordkurs
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notierten am Dienstag höher.
