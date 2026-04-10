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10.04.2026 16:24:59

Slovakia Industrial Production Falls 2.9%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's industrial production decreased in February after recovering in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

Industrial production fell 2.9 percent year-on-year in February, reversing the 2.5 percent rise in January, which was the first growth in four months.

The manufacture of transport equipment contracted 7.3 percent from last year, and those of coke and petroleum products slumped by 26.6 percent. Production of textiles and leather rose 9.4 percent, while the manufacture of chemicals grew by 13.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in February.

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