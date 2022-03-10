|
10.03.2022 14:07:58
Slovakia Industrial Production Growth Slows In February
(RTTNews) - Slovakia's industrial production rose for the third straight month in February, albeit at a softer pace, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.
Industrial production rose a working day adjusted 3.1 percent year-on-year in January, after an 8.9 percent growth in December. Economists had expected a 5.3 percent rise.
Among the main industrial groups, output of durable goods increased 28.6 percent and that of non-durable consumer gained by 13.2 percent. Production for intermediate goods rose by 5.5 percent.
Meanwhile, production of capital goods fell 0.1 percent and those of energy declined 3.7 percent.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 1.2 percent monthly in January.
