Slovakia Industrial Production Rises In May
(RTTNews) - Slovakia's industrial production expanded for the first time in four months in May on the back of strong manufacturing output, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.
Industrial production climbed a working day adjusted 1.1 percent year-on-year in May, reversing a 9.6 percent plunge in April.
Manufacturing output grew 4.21 percent annually in May, mainly driven by a 10.0 percent surge in car production.
Mining and quarrying and output showed a marginal increase of 0.2 percent, while production in the utility sector declined 3.37 percent.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 2.1 percent monthly in May.
