10.02.2022 12:37:36
Slovakia Industrial Production Rises More Than Expected
(RTTNews) - Slovakia's industrial production increased more than expected in December, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.
Industrial production rose a working day adjusted 8.9 percent year-on-year in December.
Production grew for the second straight month. Economists had expected a 1.6 percent rise.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.8 percent monthly in December.
Among the main industrial groups, output of non-durable goods increased 20.7 percent and that of consumer durables gained by 18.0 percent.
Production of capital goods rose 8.3 percent. Output of intermediate goods gained 5.6 percent and those of energy grew 9.5 percent.
In 2021, industrial production grew 10.4 percent.
