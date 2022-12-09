Slovakia Industrial Production, Trade Surplus Decline

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's industrial production declined for the fifth month in a row in October, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade surplus decreased in October from the last year.

Industrial production fell a working day adjusted 2.6 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.9 percent decline in September.

Among the main industrial groups, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply plunged 28.3 percent yearly in October and manufacturing output decreased moderately by 1.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the production of mining and quarrying grew by 179.3 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.3 percent monthly in October.

The trade surplus decreased to EUR 199.5 million in October from EUR 376.5 million in the same month last year.

In September, the trade balance had showed a shortfall of EUR 488.7 million. The change from a deficit to a surplus was due to a significant monthly growth increase in the difference between the export and import of motor vehicles.

Exports increased 18.3 percent annually in October and imports gained by 21.6 percent.