Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
13.05.2022 11:44:33
Slovakia Inflation Accelerates In April
(RTTNews) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation increased in April, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.
The consumer price index increased 11.8 percent year-on-year in April, following a 10.4 percent rise in March. Economists had expected a rate of 11.6 percent.
Prices for food, and housing and energy logged a double-digit growth in April.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.5 percent in April, following a 1.7 percent gain in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rate of 1.4 percent.
The core inflation rose to 11.1 percent in April from 9.5 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected an 11.0 percent increase.
On a month-on-month basis, the core CPI inflation remained unchanged at 1.7 percent in April, while economists had forecast a rise of 1.6 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen deutlich höher -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel mit klarem Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Handelswoche deutlich höher. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen zeigten nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zum Wochenausklang stark.