Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1796
 EUR
-0,0010
-0,08 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
15.07.2026 10:10:34

Slovakia Inflation Eases To 3.5% In June

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation softened in June to the lowest level in three months amid a fresh fall in food prices, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 3.5 percent annually in June, slower than the 3.8 percent increase in May.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages showed a decrease of 0.5 percent, which was the first decline in five years. Inflation based on transportation eased to 5.3 percent from 9.4 percent due to a slowdown in the price growth of fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment.

On the other hand, the annual price growth in housing and utilities quickened to 7.3 percent from 6.7 percent, and that in clothing and footwear accelerated slightly to 1.3 percent from 1.2 percent.

Data showed that core inflation moderated to 1.9 percent from 2.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in June, in contrast to a 0.4 percent increase in May.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
12.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 28
11.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.07.26 KW 28: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.07.26 KW 28: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben im Donnerstagshandel ab. In Asien verbuchen die Börsen mehrheitlich Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen