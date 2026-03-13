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13.03.2026 11:10:09
Slovakia Inflation Eases To 3.7%
(RTTNews) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation moderated in February amid a fall in food prices, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.
Consumer prices rose 3.7 percent annually in February, slower than the 4.0 percent rise in January, which was the highest inflation rate in four months.
The overall inflation was mainly due to higher transport and recreation prices, while growth remained minimal due to food and non-alcoholic beverage price drops, the agency said.
Core inflation also moderated to 2.4 percent from 2.9 percent.
The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 2.7 percent from 3.9 percent, and inflation based on housing and utilities slowed slightly to 6.0 percent from 6.1 percent. Clothing and footwear prices also rose at a slower pace of 1.8 percent versus 2.7 percent in January.
Monthly, consumer prices edged up by 0.1 percent in February versus a 1.8 percent growth in January.
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