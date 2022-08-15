Slovakia Inflation Rises Slightly In July

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated marginally in July, but remained at the strongest level in more than twenty years, mainly driven by higher prices of fuel and food, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 13.6 percent year-on-year in July, just above the 13.2 percent rise in June.

Consumer prices increased by double digits for the fifth month in a row, and the latest inflation rate was the highest in more than two decades, the statistical office said.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone surged 19.1 percent annually in July, and transport costs rose sharply by 20.1 percent amid soaring fuel prices.

Utility costs were 16.1 percent more expensive in July compared to last year, and those for restaurants and hotels grew 19.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.8 percent in July, following a 1.2 percent gain in the prior month.