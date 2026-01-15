Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1510
 EUR
-0,0016
-0,14 %
15.01.2026 15:55:40

Slovakia Inflation Rises To 3.8%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated slightly at the end of the year, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices rose 3.8 percent annually in December, following November's stable increase of 3.7 percent.

Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 2.8 percent from 0.9 percent, while the annual price growth in housing and utility costs eased to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent. Transportation charges rose at a slower pace of  1.7 percent versus 4.4 percent growth in November.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped  0.3 percent in December, reversing a 0.3 percent increase in the preceding month.

During the year 2025, the average annual inflation rate was 4.0 percent compared to 2.8 percent in 2024, the agency said.

Wenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.
