Slovakia Inflation Rises To 3.9% In April

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated for the first time in three months in April amid higher fuel prices, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices rose 3.9 percent annually in April, faster than the 3.5 percent increase in March. Inflation was expected to remain stable at 3.5 percent.

The upward trend in inflation was due to higher housing and energy prices and the sharpest rise in motor fuel prices in almost three-and-a-half years, the agency said.

Transportation charges grew 7.2 percent annually in April, the highest increase since February 2023, driven by a 15.3 percent jump in motor fuel prices.

Inflation based on housing and energy was 6.3 percent as heating energy prices surged 27.8 percent. On the other hand, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose at a slower pace of 1.0 percent versus 1.3 percent in March.

Nonetheless, core inflation accelerated to 2.4 percent from 1.9 percent.

Monthly, consumer prices climbed 0.5 percent after a 0.1 percent slight rise in the prior month.