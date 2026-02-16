Slovakia Inflation Rises To 4.0% In January

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated in January to the highest level in four months amid higher costs for housing, energy, and food items, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.

Consumer prices rose 4.0 percent annually in January, faster than the 3.8 percent rise in December.

Further, this was the highest inflation rate since September 2025, when prices had risen 4.3 percent.

Housing and energy costs were 6.1 percent more expensive in January compared to last year, and the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 3.9 percent from 3.8 percent.

Costs for information and communications grew 7.1 percent, while transport charges dropped 1.8 percent due to 8.0 percent lower fuel charges and reduced air transport prices.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rebounded sharply by 1.8 percent in January, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the preceding month.