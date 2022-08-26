Slovakia PPI Inflation Eases In July

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's producer prices continued to increase strongly in July, though at a slightly slower rate than in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

The producer price index climbed 29.8 percent year-on-year in July, following a 31.4 percent surge in June.

The domestic market prices grew 42.9 percent annually in July, just below the 43.2 percent gain in the previous month.

Prices for mining and quarrying rose 32.2 percent yearly in July and those for manufacturing increased 22.6 percent.

Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply were 79.6 percent higher in July compared to a year ago.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 1.2 percent from June, when they rose 1.2 percent.