Slovakia Q4 GDP Growth Confirmed At 1.0%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's economic growth improved slightly as initially estimated in the final quarter of 2025, the latest data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 1.0 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, following a 0.9 percent rise in the third quarter. Moreover, this was the fastest growth in 2025. That was in line with the flash data published on February 13.

The expenditure breakdown showed that gross fixed capital formation grew 6.1 percent. However, higher investment failed to bring a more significant positive impact on the economy because it only compensated for the 1.2 percent decline in household consumption.

Government consumption increased only 0.3 percent, which was the slowest pace in two years. Both exports and imports grew 3.6 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

On a quarterly basis, GDP advanced 0.3 in the fourth quarter, upwardly revised from 0.2%.

During the whole year 2025, the Slovakian Republic expanded 0.8 percent compared with 2024, as estimated.