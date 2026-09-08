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08.09.2026 16:33:44

Slovakia Trade Balance Turns To Deficit In July

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's foreign trade balance swung to a shortfall in July from a surplus in the previous year amid faster growth in imports, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.

The trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 0.8 million in July versus a surplus of EUR 216.5 million in the corresponding month last year. In June, the surplus was EUR 354.6 million.

Exports climbed 6.6 percent annually in June, while imports were 9.4 percent higher.

Machinery and transport equipment, the most traded section of foreign trade, contributed the most to the growth in both exports and imports, the agency said.

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