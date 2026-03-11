Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1586
 EUR
0,0028
0,24 %
EUR - GBP
11.03.2026 09:57:35

Slovakia Trade Gap Narrows In January

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's foreign trade deficit decreased in January from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The trade balance showed a shortfall of EUR 33.1 million in January, down from EUR 152.5 million in the corresponding month last year. In December, it was a shortfall of EUR 50.8 million.

Exports dropped 2.4 percent annually in January, and imports declined 4.1 percent. Outflows to the non-EU countries decreased by more than 18 percent, and imports from these countries were lower by almost 26 percent.

Inflows of machinery and transport equipment, which also includes motor vehicle parts, declined 4.6 percent, which mostly contributed to the overall drop in imports.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:14 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Der heimischen sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich mit negativen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich an.
