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09.11.2026 13:30:46

Slovakia Trade Surplus Rises In September

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's foreign trade surplus increased in September from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.

The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 542.1 million in September, up from EUR 401.2 million in the corresponding month last year. In August, the trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 12.9 million.

Exports climbed 11.0 percent annually in September, marking their strongest increase since March 2025. Imports also grew strongly by 9.9 percent. The country exported 12.0 percent more machinery and transport equipment, which also includes motor vehicles.

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