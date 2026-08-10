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10.08.2026 15:41:30

Slovakian Industrial Output Rebounds 2.1%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's industrial production expanded in June after a renewed decline in May, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.

Industrial production advanced 2.1 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 2.0 percent decrease in May, which was the first fall in four months.

The recovery was due to higher output in two-thirds of monitored sectors, mainly in the manufacture of basic metals, chemicals, and machinery and equipment, the agency said.

The manufacture of chemicals alone surged 30.8 percent from last year, and that for textiles and leather was 11.8 percent higher. On the other hand, production of computer products logged a sharp decline of 36.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.7 percent.

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