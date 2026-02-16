Slovenia GDP Grows 2.0% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's economic growth improved slightly in the final quarter of 2025, data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product rose a non-seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, following a 1.9 percent expansion in the previous quarter.

Moreover, this was the strongest growth since the first quarter of 2024.

The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption showed an increase of 3.0 percent, and general government expenditure was 3.8 percent higher.

Gross capital formation grew 13.2 percent on the back of positive contributions from investments and change in inventories. However, external trade balance showed a negative contribution of 3.1 percent as imports rose faster than exports.

On a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, GDP grew 1.6 percent annually versus a 1.8 percent increase in the September quarter. Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded 0.4 percent versus 0.9 percent stable growth in the third quarter.

During the year 2025, the Slovenian economy advanced 1.1 percent compared with 2024, the agency said.