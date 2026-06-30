Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1613
 EUR
0,0009
0,07 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
30.06.2026 17:07:25

Slovenia Inflation Remains Stable At 3.6%

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's consumer price inflation held steady in June after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.6 percent year-on-year in June, the same as in May, which was the highest inflation since March 2024.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 0.5 percent from 0.9 percent, and clothing and footwear prices remained flat. Inflation based on housing and utilities eased marginally to 9.9 percent from 10.0 percent.

Transport costs also grew at a slower pace of 4.7 percent versus 5.5 percent, while health costs rose at an accelerated rate of 5.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.8 percent after rising 0.5 percent in May.

The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, rose 3.7 percent annually in June, and it increased 0.5 percent from May.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

30.06.26 2. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
28.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 26: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
28.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 26
27.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
27.06.26 KW 26: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schließlich mit Gewinnen -- ATX letztlich weit im Plus -- DAX geht deutlich fester in den Feierabend -- Börsen in Asien zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit grünen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen