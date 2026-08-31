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31.08.2026 16:27:01

Slovenia Inflation Rises To 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's consumer price inflation increased marginally in August, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.0 percent year-on-year in August, slightly faster than the 2.9 percent increase in July.

Transportation costs accelerated significantly, rising to 4.7 percent annually from 2.6 percent in the prior month. Housing and utilities inflation quickened to 8.1 percent from 7.3 percent, reflecting broader pressure on essential services.

Meanwhile, the deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages deepened to 1.0 percent from 0.4 percent, and clothing and footwear prices rose only 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent decrease in July.

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