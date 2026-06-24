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24.06.2026 13:16:19

Slovenia Manufacturing Confidence Rises Slightly In June

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's industrial sentiment remained slightly less negative in June, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.

The manufacturing confidence rose to a 5-month high of -4 in June from -5 in the previous month.

Among the components, the index measuring overall order book balance rose to -17 from -19, and the expected employment index rose to 7 from 6. Meanwhile, production expectations remained positive and stable at 6.0.

The survey also showed that morale in both the construction and retail trade sectors declined in June.

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