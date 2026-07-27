Slovenia Manufacturing Confidence Strongest Since August 2022

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's industrial sentiment improved to the highest level in nearly four years amid strong production expectations, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.

The manufacturing confidence rose to -2 in July from -4 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the highest score since August 2022.

Among the components, the index measuring overall order book balance rose to -16 from -17, and the expected employment index rose to 8 from 7. Production expectations strengthened notably to 13 from 7.0.

The survey also showed that morale in the retail trade sector improved in July, while the morale for the retail sector weakened.