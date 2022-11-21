Slovenia PPI Inflation Eases Slightly

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's producer price inflation eased slightly in October, though it remained strong overall, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.

Industrial producer prices climbed 20.6 percent year-on-year in October, following a 21.3 percent rise in September. Prices have been rising since January last year.

Domestic market output prices grew 25.1 percent and those for the export market increased 16.1 percent.

Among the main sectors, prices for electricity supply surged 127.8 percent annually in October.

Meanwhile, prices for water supply gained 7.1 percent, and prices for mining grew 16.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, output prices showed no variations from September, when they increased by 1.0 percent.