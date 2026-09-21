Slovenia Producer Price Inflation Highest In Over 3 Years

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's producer price inflation accelerated slightly in August to the highest level in just over three years, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.

Industrial producer prices climbed 3.5 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 3.4 percent increase in July. Prices have been rising since February 2025.

Moreover, this was the highest rate of growth since July 2023, when prices rose 4.1 percent.

The prices of products for sale on the domestic market increased 3.7 percent, and those on non-domestic markets grew by 3.4 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for intermediate goods climbed 5.8 percent, and energy prices were 2.6 percent higher. The price index for capital goods rose 2.4 percent, and those for consumer goods increased by 1.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, output prices moved up 0.3 percent after rising 0.7 percent in July.