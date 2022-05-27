Slovenia Retail Sales Fall In April

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's retail sales decreased at the start of the second quarter, data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.

Retail trade turnover declined 7.8 percent month-on-month in April. Except automotive fuel, the monthly fall in retail sales was 1.0 percent.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco dropped 3.2 percent and those of automotive fuel in specialized stores fell 2.4 percent. Meanwhile, non-food sales grew 0.9 percent.

On an annual basis, the turnover in retail trade surged 29.5 percent.

During the first four months of this year, retail trade turnover rose 27.3 percent as compared to the corresponding period last year.