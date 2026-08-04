Slovenia Trade Gap Narrows In June

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's foreign trade deficit decreased notably in June from a year ago as exports surged amid a fall in imports, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The trade gap narrowed to EUR 217 million in June from EUR 1.4 billion in the same month last year. In May, the shortfall was EUR 1.13 billion.

Exports grew 17.0 percent year-on-year in June, while imports dropped by 4.2 percent.

Shipments to non-EU member countries expanded 21.6 percent, and those to EU member states increased 12.3 percent. Slovenia imported 12.3 percent less from non-EU countries.

During the second quarter, the value of exports rose 17.8 percent compared to the previous quarter, and imports were 5.3 percent higher.