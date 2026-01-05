Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1555
 EUR
0,0001
0,01 %
EUR - GBP
05.01.2026 11:44:22

Slovenia Trade Gap Narrows In November

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's trade deficit decreased in November from a year ago as exports rose amid a drop in imports, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.

The trade gap narrowed to EUR 339.7 million in November from EUR 389.4 million in the same month last year. In October, the shortfall was EUR 434.4 billion.

Exports rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in November, while imports dropped 0.6 percent.

The value of exports to EU member states was 1.6 percent higher, while those to non-EU member states declined by 1.1 percent.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen im Plus
Die Märkte in Fernost weisen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus.
