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23.04.2026 15:44:40
Slovenian Consumer Confidence Falls To 17-month Low
(RTTNews) - Consumers in Slovenia remained more pessimistic in April, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.
The consumer sentiment index dropped markedly to -32 in April from -22 in March. Moreover, a similar reading was last seen in November 2024.
Among components, households' opinions regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months worsened to -26 from -13.0. Similarly, the index for past financial situations declined to -22 from -16.
The survey revealed that expectations on the general economic situation of the country over the next year weakened to -44 from -36.
Unemployment fears among households increased, and they also expect a rising trend for consumer prices over the next twelve months.
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