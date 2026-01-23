Slovenian Consumer Confidence Strongest Since Early 2022

(RTTNews) - Slovenian consumers remained less negative in January, and the confidence level rose to the highest level in nearly four years, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to -21 in January from -24 in December. Further, a similar score was last seen in February 2022.

Among components, households' opinion regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months improved to -12 from -15. Similarly, the index for the future financial situation in the country rose to -28 from -33.

Unemployment fears among households intensified in January, with the respective index rising to 22 from 19, while the index for saving intentions over the next year rose to -13 from -20.