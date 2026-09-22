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22.09.2026 16:27:52

Slovenian Consumers More Pessimistic In September

(RTTNews) - Consumers in Slovenia remained slightly more pessimistic in September, and the confidence weakened to the lowest level in four months, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to -23 in September from -22 in August.

The survey revealed that expectations regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year worsened to -29 from -27.

Household assessments of their own financial situation showed mixed signals. Opinions regarding personal finances over the next twelve months improved slightly to -14 from -15. The index measuring perceptions of past financial situations rose to -17 from -20, indicating some improvement in retrospective assessments.

Unemployment fears among households eased, and the corresponding index decreased to 17 from 22, while they expect a faster rising trend for consumer prices over the next twelve months.

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