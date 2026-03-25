Slovenian Manufacturing Confidence Remains Stable At -8.0

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's industrial sentiment held steady and negative in March, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.

The manufacturing confidence stood at -8.0 in March, the same as in the previous month.

Production expectation remained unchanged at 5.0 in March, while the index measuring overall order books weakened slightly to -26 from -25. The sub-index for stocks of finished products decreased from 5.0 to 2.0.

The survey also showed that the services confidence held steady in March, while the retail trade confidence improved compared to the previous month, and the morale for the construction sector weakened.