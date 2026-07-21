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21.07.2026 14:48:36

Slovenian Producer Price Inflation Accelerates To Near 3-Year Peak

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's producer price inflation accelerated further in June to the highest level in nearly three years, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.

Industrial producer prices climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 2.1 percent increase in May. Prices have been rising since February 2025.

Moreover, this was the highest rate of growth since September 2023, when prices rose 4.1 percent.

The prices of products for sale on the domestic market increased 3.3 percent, while those on non-domestic markets increased by 1.5 percent.

For the third month in a row, the highest annual price increase was recorded in manufacture of leather and leather products, the agency said.

Among sectors, mining and quarrying prices surged 7.0 percent from last year, and those in the manufacturing sector rose by 2.5 percent. Data showed that electricity prices were 2.1 percent higher.

On a monthly basis, output prices moved up 0.5 percent after rising 0.7 percent in May.

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