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09.06.2026 13:21:58

South Africa GDP Grows 0.5% In Q1

(RTTNews) - The South African economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in the first quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

In real terms, gross domestic product rose 0.5 percent sequentially after a 0.4 percent increase in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, economists had expected a slower growth of 0.3 percent.

The expenditure breakdown showed that household final consumption expenditure increased 0.1 percent, and government consumption rose 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation declined 1.1 percent, and change in inventories contributed negatively by 0.3 percent.

Net foreign demand remained favorable as exports expanded 0.5 percent amid a 2.6 percent decline in imports.

In production, the agriculture industry advanced 3.9 percent, and the trade industry logged a growth of 0.7 percent. On the other hand, only a negative contribution came from the manufacturing industry, where the fall was 0.8 percent.

The annual economic growth accelerated to 1.9 percent from 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025.

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