Britische Pfund - Südafrikanischer Rand

21,7392
 ZAR
-0,0838
-0,38 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
17.06.2026 10:34:51

South Africa Inflation Climbs To 22-month High

(RTTNews) - South Africa's consumer price inflation accelerated further in May to the highest level in nearly two years amid higher fuel costs, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 4.5 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 4.0 percent rise in the previous month. The expected inflation rate was 4.7 percent.

Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since July 2024, when prices rose 4.6 percent.

Inflation based on transportation quickened to 9.4 percent from 4.9 percent amid a 28.7 percent surge in fuel costs. The annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated slightly to 5.3 percent from 5.2 percent. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a slower pace of 1.9 percent versus a 2.9 percent increase in April.

Excluding food and non-alcoholic beverages, fuel, and energy, core inflation climbed to 3.8 percent from 3.6 percent in April.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent in May.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 24
13.06.26 KW 24: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.06.26 KW 24: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

USA und Iran unterzeichnen Absichtserklärung: ATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet Handel etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag Verluste. Der DAX verzeichnete leichte Gewinne. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. An den Börsen in Asien entwickeln sich die Märkte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen