(RTTNews) - South Africa's consumer price inflation accelerated further in October to the highest level in nearly two-and-a-half years, data released by Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 5.2 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 4.5 percent increase in September. That was in line with economists' expectations. Moreover, the figure was the highest inflation rate since May 2023, when prices rose the same 5.2 percent.

The annual inflation was mainly led by a 15.2 percent surge in transport expenses due to soaring fuel costs. Housing and utility costs were 5.2 percent higher, and charges connected to restaurants and accommodation services were 5.3 percent pricier. Food inflation rose somewhat to 1.4 percent from 1.2 percent.

Core inflation that excludes prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, fuel, and energy increased to 4.2 percent from 4.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent in October.