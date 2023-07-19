South Africa Inflation Lowest In 20 Months

(RTTNews) - South Africa's consumer price inflation slowed for an eighth month in a row in June to its lowest level in nearly two years, preliminary data from Statistics South Africa showed Wednesday.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that retail sales continued to decline in May.

The consumer price index rose 5.4 percent year-on-year following a 6.3 percent increase in May. Economists had forecast 5.6 percent inflation.

The latest inflation rate was the weakest since October 2021, when it was 5.0 percent.

Headline inflation sank below the upper limit of the South African Reserve Bank's monetary policy target range, the statistical office said.

Further, the 0.9 of a percentage point drop in headline inflation between May and June was the largest decline since May 2020, when the rate also declined by the same measure.

The main contributors to the inflation were food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities and miscellaneous goods and services, the statistical office said.

Goods inflation slowed to 6.3 percent from 8.0 percent, while services inflation eased slightly to 4.5 percent from 4.6 percent.

Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.2 percent in June, which was slower than the consensus forecast for 0.4 percent increase.

Separately, the statistical office reported that retail sales fell 1.4 percent year-on-year in May after a 1.8 percent decrease in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 1.1 percent decline.

The biggest negative contributions came from the general dealers and retailers in hardware, paint and glass.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales decreased 0.7 percent after a 0.2 percent gain in the previous month.