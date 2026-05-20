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20.05.2026 12:50:32

South Africa Inflation Rises To 20-month High

(RTTNews) - South Africa's consumer price inflation accelerated in April to the highest level in more than one-and-a-half years, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 4.0 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 3.1 percent rise in the prior month. The expected inflation rate was 3.9 percent.

Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since August 2024, when prices rose 4.4 percent.

Inflation based on housing and utilities increased to 5.2 percent from 5.1 percent, and transport charges showed a fresh growth of 4.6 percent amid soaring fuel costs. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 2.9 percent more expensive.

Excluding food and non-alcoholic beverages, fuel, and energy, core inflation climbed to 3.6 percent from 3.2 percent in March.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.1 percent in April.

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