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22.04.2026 13:58:19

South Africa Inflation Rises To 3.1% In March

(RTTNews) - South Africa's consumer price inflation increased somewhat as expected in March from an 8-month low in the previous month, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 3.1 percent year-on-year in March, slightly faster than the 3.0 percent rise in the prior month.

Inflation based on housing and utilities accelerated to 5.1 percent from 4.8 percent, while the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 3.6 percent from 3.7 percent. Data showed that transportation charges were 1.6 percent less expensive but slower than the 2.1 percent fall in February.

Excluding food and non-alcoholic beverages, fuel, and energy, core inflation climbed to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent in February.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent in March.

Separate official data showed that the annual retail sales growth moderated to 1.6 percent in February from 4.4 percent in January. Sales of household furniture, appliances, and equipment alone grew 9.3 percent, while those of food, beverages, and tobacco in specialized stores dropped 5.0 percent.

Monthly, retail sales decreased 1.0 percent after rebounding 0.9 percent in January.

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