Britische Pfund - Südafrikanischer Rand

21,9893
 ZAR
-0,1006
-0,46 %
21.01.2026 09:38:53

South Africa Inflation Rises To 3.6% In December

(RTTNews) - South Africa's consumer price inflation increased slightly at the end of the year, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 3.6 percent annually in December, following a 3.5 percent rise in the prior month. That was in line with expectations.

Moreover, the inflation rate remained within the Reserve Bank's target range of 2-4 percent. During December, the SARB shifted to a new inflation target of 3 percent plus or minus 1 percentage point from the previous 3-6 percent.

South Africa's central bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, said on Tuesday that inflation may hit the bank's new point target of 3.0 percent in 2026 as prices remain stable.

The core inflation, which excludes prices of non-alcoholic beverages, fuels, and energy, also rose somewhat to 3.3 percent in December from 3.2 percent in November.

Costs for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 4.4 percent annually in December. Prices for housing and utilities increased 4.9 percent, and transport charges logged an increase of 1.0 percent versus 0.7 percent growth in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent.

The average annual inflation rate for 2025 was 3.2 percent compared to 4.4 percent in 2024.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zollsorgen halten an: ATX und DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich zur Wochenmitte leicht im Minus. Am Mittwoch weisen die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

