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23.09.2026 14:35:45

South Africa Inflation Rises To 4.4%

(RTTNews) - South Africa's consumer price inflation increased slightly in August after easing to a 3-month low in July, data released by Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in August following a 4.3 percent increase in July. Economists had forecast an inflation rate of 4.5 percent.

The annual inflation was mainly led by an 8.8 percent surge in transport costs. Housing and utility costs were 5.2 percent higher, and charges connected to restaurants and accommodation services were 5.7 percent more expensive. Food inflation climbed to 1.1 percent from 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, fuel, and energy eased to 4.1 percent from 4.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in August.

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