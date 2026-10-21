South Africa Inflation Rises To 4.5% In September

(RTTNews) - South Africa's consumer price inflation increased less-than-expected in September to the highest level in three months, data released by Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 4.5 percent year-on-year in September, following a 4.4 percent increase in August. Economists had forecast an inflation rate of 4.7 percent.

The annual inflation was mainly led by a 10.8 percent surge in transport costs amid a 27.9 percent jump in fuel costs. Housing and utility costs were 5.2 percent higher, and charges connected to restaurants and accommodation services were 4.4 percent more expensive. Food inflation rose marginally to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, fuel, and energy eased to 4.0 percent from 4.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent.