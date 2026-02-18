South Africa Inflation Softens To 3.5%

(RTTNews) - South Africa's inflation slowed marginally in January, Statistics South Africa reported Wednesday.

The consumer price index moved up 3.5 percent in January from a year ago. However, this was slightly slower than December's 3.6 percent increase.

The main contributors to the annual inflation were housing and utilities, food and non-alcoholic beverages and insurance and financial services. Annual inflation for goods eased to 2.7 percent from 3.0 percent in December. Meanwhile, services inflation remained unchanged at 4.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index moved up 0.2 percent, data showed.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuels, and energy, rose to 3.4 percent in January from 3.3 percent a month ago.