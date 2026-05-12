|
12.05.2026 14:32:22
South Africa Jobless Rate Rises In Q1
(RTTNews) - South Africa's unemployment rate increased in the first quarter of 2026, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.
The jobless rate rose to 32.7 percent in the first quarter from 31.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025. In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 32.9 percent.
The number of unemployed people increased to 8.14 million in the first quarter from 7.84 million in the previous three-month period.
Meanwhile, the number of employed people decreased to 16.7 million from 17.1 million.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX schließt unter 24.000 Punkten -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche schwach. An den US-Börsen ging es uneinheitlich zu. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.