South Africa Leading Index Increases In September

(RTTNews) - South Africa's composite leading index improved in September after easing in the previous month, survey data from the South African Reserve Bank showed on Tuesday.

The composite leading index rose 1.4 percent month-on-month to 125.0 in September from 123.4 in August.

Compared to a year ago, there was a decline of 0.4 percent versus a fall of 3.0 percent in August.

In September, five of the nine available components increased, while the remaining four decreased, the survey said.

The largest positive contributors were an increase in the six-month smoothed growth rate of job advertisement space and a rise in the number of residential building plans approved.

The coincident index rose to 97.5 in August from 96.7 in July.

The lagging indicator climbed to 98.4 in August from 97.4 in the prior month.