South Africa Leading Index Rises In January

(RTTNews) - South Africa's composite leading index improved somewhat in January after easing in the previous month, survey data from the South African Reserve Bank showed on Tuesday.

The composite leading index rose 0.4 percent month-on-month to 118.2 in January from 117.7 in December.

Five out of the ten available component time series increased in January, while remaining five decreased.

The largest positive contributors were an increase in South Africa's US-dollar denominated export commodity price index and an improvement in the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.

The coincident indicator dropped to 95.4 in December from 95.6 in November due to decreases in the industrial production index and the real value of wholesale, retail, and motor trade sales.

At the time, the lagging business cycle indicator rose slightly to 105.8 in December from 105.7 in the prior month.